A new e-learning course for athletes and coaches bound for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games has been launched by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The course has been launched on WADA's anti-doping education and learning (ADEL) platform.

Entitled "ADEL for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics", the course has been designed to ensure that athletes and coaches can be informed in advance about the anti-doping programme set to be in place at Tokyo 2020, and how it will cater to the specific needs of Para-athletes.

Those taking the new course will gain an understanding of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games’ anti-doping rules, procedures and requirements.

This includes how to check medications and apply for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE), how to provide whereabouts information, and explanations of athletes’ rights and responsibilities during the testing process.

The course will also allow athletes, coaches, guides and pilots to identify key information, such as important dates that they need to be aware of and which organisation has jurisdiction over them during the Games.

"WADA is pleased to have worked in collaboration with our partners at the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to develop this new addition to our education solutions that is specifically catered to Paralympic athletes and their coaches," said WADA director of education Amanda Hudson.

"The international standard for education that entered into force in January promotes the principle that those hoping to compete and participate at major events, including the Paralympic Games, should be educated prior to the event.

"ADEL for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics' will enable various anti-doping organisations and National Paralympic Committees to prepare their national teams, specifically the Paralympic athletes and their vital support personnel, on the anti-doping programme that will be in place at the Games."

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled for August 24 to September 5 ©Getty Images

WADA has highly recommended completion of the course, which includes a certificate for those who achieve a score of 80 per cent or higher.

The course, which is currently available in English, has also been adapted slightly to ensure that visually impaired athletes can make their way through the course with their screen readers.

French and Spanish versions will be released in the coming weeks.

"It is important for the Para athlete community to better understand their rights and obligations," said IPC anti-doping director James Sclater.

"This new ADEL for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics course will help ensure that athletes and coaches are armed with the right knowledge ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"Athletes and coaches should be viewing anti-doping as an integral part of their Tokyo 2020 training regime.

"It’s vitally important that athletes take the time to understand the rules - we don’t want anyone’s Games experience and years of training going to waste because of an unintentional anti-doping violation that could have been avoided.

"Likewise, for coaching and support personnel, if they use this course to get even the most basic understanding of the anti-doping rules, then they will be in a stronger position to support their athletes in Tokyo."

The Paralympics are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital from August 24 to September 5.

A similar course has been created for athletes heading to the Olympics, which are set to run from July 23 to August 8.