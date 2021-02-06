Hofmeister glides on but Karl slips back as Russia’s Loginov wins Snowboard World Cup on home course

Germany’s Ramona Theresia Hofmeister extended her overall lead in the parallel giant slalom (PGS) rankings with her second World Cup victory of the season at Lake Bannoye in Russia today as home athletes dominated the men's final.

But it was a different story for the overall men’s leader, Austria’s Benjamin Karl, as he could only finish 23rd in the discipline's penultimate race of the 2020-2021 International Ski Federation (FIS) season.

Three previous PGS races had produced three different male winners, and there was a new male skier on top of the podium today as home athlete Dmitry Loginov earned victory ahead of compatriot Igor Sluev, with Italians Mirko Felicetti and Edwin Coratti third and fourth respectively in the minor final.

While Sluev narrowly missed adding a second win to the one he secured at Scuol, in Switzerland, on January 9, his consistency has been rewarded with a new position at the head of the overall men’s PGS rankings on 214 points, six ahead of Karl, with Italy’s Roland Fischnaller - 12th today - in third place on 186.

And here come the podium shots from today’s PGS World Cup race in Bannoye 🇷🇺



Top-3 Women

1.Ramona Theresia Hofmeister 🇩🇪

2.Cheyenne Loch 🇩🇪

3.Sabine Schoeffmann 🇦🇹



Top-3 Men

1.Dmitry Loginov 🇷🇺

2.Igor Sluev 🇷🇺

3.Mirko Felicetti 🇮🇹



📷 Pavel Tabarchuk pic.twitter.com/ucA3vRe9db — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) February 6, 2021





In the women’s race, Hofmeister finished ahead of Germany’s Cheyenne Loch, with Austria’s Sabine Schoeffmann taking third place ahead of Germany’s Selina Joerg.

Hofmeister now leads the overall women’s PGS standings by more than 100 points, totalling 340, with Joerg second on 230, five points ahead of fellow German Loch.

The final PGS racing of the season for men and women will be at the World Cup in Rogla in Slovenia on March 6, following the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships which will take place in Rogla from March 1 to 2.

Tomorrow the men and women will contest the penultimate parallel slalom (PSL) race of the World Cup season.

Canada’s Aaron March, winner of the first race in Austrian town Bad Gastein on January 12, leads the men’s standings on 145 points.

One place behind him on 129 is home athlete Dmitriy Karlagachev, who won the last World Cup PSL race in Moscow on January 30.

Russia’s Sofia Nadyrshina leads the women’s PSL standings on 180, ahead of Daniela Ulbing of Austria on 129 and Switzerland’s Julie Zogg on 95.

The fourth and final PSL World Cup racing of the season is due to take place at Berchtesgaden in Germany on March 20.



