Takanashi claims first win of season at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Hinzenbach

Sara Takanashi achieved her first International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup win of the season after triumphing in Hinzenbach.

The Japanese star was disappointed yesterday after she was disqualified from competition for wearing a non-compliant jumping suit.

She had been leading the standings at the time and continued her good form in today's event, jumping 90 metres twice to score 238.4 points.

Takanashi is widely considered one of the greatest female jumpers of all time, earning a record four World Cup titles during her career so far.

Nika Križnar of Slovenia, the winner of yesterday's contest, also continued to impress.

She finished second after jumps of 90m and 90.5m earned her 238.0.

Slovenia's Nika Križnar edged closer to the top spot in the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup standings ©Getty Images

Silje Opseth of Norway was third with 232.4, having jumped 88m and 90m.

The result meant both Križnar and Takanashi closed the gap with Marita Kramer in the World Cup standings.

The Austrian was disqualified from competition today but still leads with 410 points.

Križnar is just behind her on 371, while Takanashi sits on 326.

Hinzenbach in Austria will host a third successive World Cup contest tomorrow.