Tennis coach Sylvain Bruneau has revealed he has recovered from COVID-19 and is ready to help world number eight Bianca Andreescu prepare for the Australian Open.

Bruneau was one of the five passengers across three charter flights to Australia testewho d positive for coronavirus.

Every passenger on the three flights then had to enter a two-week period of strict quarantine, including Andreescu and 71 other players.

Bruneau said he had been "lucky not to get sick" and had fully recovered from COVID-19, according to Reuters.

He revealed how preparations for the Australian Open, scheduled to begin on Monday (February 8), had been derailed by the isolation period.

The Grand Slam had already been pushed back by three weeks to accommodate the original quarantine period for players.

"Obviously this has not unfolded the way we wanted because we were counting on having two weeks of more preparation and the lead-up tournaments which on both accounts we were not able to do," said Bruneau.

"But I must say that we had a really good lead-up period before we travelled to Australia, things were going nice and smooth and she was making progress and we were heading in the right direction."

Andreescu has not competed since picking up a knee injury at the Women's Tennis Association Finals in Shenzhen in October 2019.

The 20-year-old became Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion when she clinched the US Open title in 2019, but she has failed to reach the third round of the Australian Open during her two previous appearances in Melbourne.

Bianca Andreescu won the US Open in 2019 ©Getty Images

Her Australian Open campaign this year begins with a clash against Mihaela Buzărnescu of Romania on Monday (February 8).

Despite the setback caused by COVID-19, Bruneau appeared confident Andreescu could impress at the Australian Open.

"She is feeling great," he said.

"Her level is getting back slowly where it needs to be, but it’s going to be a totally different experience to go back and compete.

"I just have a lot of confidence in her, in her skills to handle that kind of pressure and situation, but again we are going to need to wait and see exactly how she reacts."

A coronavirus scare earlier this week forced the main Australian Open draw to be postponed until yesterday, while play at warm-up tournaments in Melbourne was suspended.

A 26-year-old man, who was working at the Grand Hyatt Hotel where hundreds of players were staying, tested positive for COVID-19.

To the relief of organisers, the more than 500 players, officials and support staff who were deemed to be "close contacts" with the man have since produced a negative test result.

It was previously announced that up to 30,000 spectators will be permitted to attend the opening eight days of the Australian Open, with this number falling to 25,000 per day from the quarter-final stage.

The tournament is due to conclude on February 21.