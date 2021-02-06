World Taekwondo (WT) and Muju County, Korea, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will see the creation of an International Taekwondo Academy and the broader promotion of taekwondo.

WT President Chungwon Choue and Muju governor In-Hong Hwang attended the signing ceremony at the World Taekwondo headquarters.

Under the MoU, World Taekwondo and Muju County will plan to host and promote taekwondo cultural events and support promoting and marketing based on human and material networks and channels owned by both organisations.

They will also co-operate with each other in promoting taekwondo events and special projects.

A Memorandum of Understanding with World Taekwondo opens the way for Muju County to establish an international taekwondo academy along the lines of the one already established in Araq ©WT

World Taekwondo President Choue said: "I am very happy to co-operate with Muju County in establishing an International Taekwondo Academy in Muju.

"The International Taekwondo Academy is not only an educational institution that fosters global taekwondo talent with a systematic taekwondo education, but it also fosters international leaders of peace and harmony through taekwondo.

"World Taekwondo will actively support this."

Governor Hwang added: "I feel like I have gained tremendous support.

"We expect the status and strength of World Taekwondo, which has 210 member national countries around the world, to play an important role in accelerating the establishment of the International Taekwondo Academy."

Hwang announced that he plans to continue active actions such as "composing a promotion committee and advisory committee for the establishment of an academy and proposing related policies to the Government and political circles."