Russia has been given the target of reaching the top 20 in the world by 2025, and the top 10 by 2030, by Alexander Dyukov after he was re-elected President of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

Dyukov was elected unopposed for another four-year term at the RFU Conference in Moscow.

According to Russia's official state news agency TASS, he said the main task of the organisation was the success of the national team and the development of grassroots football in the country.

The Russian national team is currently ranked 39th in the FIFA ranking - a state of affairs Stanislav Cherchesov's team will seek to improve at the postponed UEFA European Championship, scheduled for June 11 to July 11.

The RFU has now set the national team the task of systematically improving its position in the FIFA ranking every year.

Dyukov also stressed the importance of the vaccination of international players, adding: "As for the vaccination of the players, we cannot force them - this must be their decision.

"But it is important for the players, for the national team, for the fans.

"Very important matches are coming up in the near future, which will affect the selection for the World Cup in Qatar.

"You understand that missing the match by any candidate complicates the task for both the coaching staff and the players."

Alexander Dyukov was re-elected RFU President at the organisation's conference in Moscow ©Getty Images

Improvements are also being sought in the performance of Russian clubs in European competition.

Poor recent results meant that Russia ended 2020 in seventh place in the UEFA coefficient ranking, behind Portugal, and lost the right to be represented in European competitions by six clubs.

"By 2025, we need to try to regain our sixth place," said Dyukov, who will seek a place on the UEFA Executive Committee at its April 20 congress.

"We need to learn to develop in conditions of limited finances."

One of the other main goals Dyukov called for was the increase in the number of people involved in football in the country.

According to his figures, 2.1 per cent of the population is currently involved in football.

At the conference, the goal was announced to raise this figure to 4 per cent by 2025 with the help of new projects from pre-school to adult football levels.

Dyukov, the director general of Gazprom Neft, the oil producing arm of the energy giant, and chairman of the Zenit Saint Petersburg Board, succeeded controversial predecessor Vitaly Mutko in February 2019.