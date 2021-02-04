Britain’s Geoghegan Hart to target Tour de France and Olympics in 2021

Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart is targeting a debut in the Tour de France and the Tokyo Olympics road race in 2021 having decided against defending the Giro d’Italia title he won last year.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider wants to contend for the general classification in France before taking part in the Olympic road race scheduled just six days after the Tour finale in Paris.

The Tour de France would be the fifth Grand Tour of the 25-year-old London-born rider’s career.

Geoghegan Hart has already raced twice apiece at the Giro and Vuelta a España.

He was a surprise winner in Italy last October, beating Team Sunweb's Jai Hindley by 39 seconds in Milan after impressing in the final week.

Geoghegan Hart told the Daily Telegraph that it was a tough decision to choose between the Tour and the Giro, but that it was time to target something new.

Rather than defending the Giro d'Italia title, of which he was a surprise winner last year, Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart will concentrate on making his Tour de France debut and seek to contest the Tokyo Olympic road race ©Getty Images

"It was pretty much 50-50 because I think both would be really exciting," he said.

"I love racing in Italy.

"I loved the experience of the Giro.

"And of course, it would be incredible to go back there this year with the number one jersey.

"I understand the significance of that.

"But I think as a bike racer, to put it bluntly, you can't see the number on your back.

"Ultimately, I felt I wanted to target something new and different.

“And yeah, the biggest race in cycling - I think there's no argument there."

The course for this year's Olympic road race is more favourable to climbers, such as Geoghegan Hart, than sprinters.