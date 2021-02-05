The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has launched a search to find Chefs de Mission to lead the country's team at major events that are due to take place next year.

The FASANOC has re-advertised the position for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the postponed Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok and the Pacific Mini Games in the Northern Mariana Islands.

It said it was looking for "dynamic" officials, who will oversee the Fijian team's preparation and participation at the three events.

Applications close on February 19.

The chosen applicants will lead the Fijian team at events including the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The chosen individual for each Games will serve in the position on a voluntary basis, the FASANOC said.

"The reward is the enormous satisfaction gained from working with the sporting fraternity to bring about outstanding performances from our athletes that will do Fiji proud in the regional and international arena, in addition to contributing towards FASANOC’s vision to inspire the people of Fiji through sports excellence," the FASANOC said.

The Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and the Pacific Mini Games had been due to take place this year before both events were pushed back to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiji is also expected to take a strong team to the Commonwealth Games.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Fiji sent a total of 96 athletes and the team returned with four medals, including one gold.