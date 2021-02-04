The International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) are in talks about the signing of a new memorandum of understanding between both parties.

A relationship between the organisations has existed since 2015 and notably led to the creation of the International Day of University Sport, which is now celebrated across the world on September 20 every year.

FISU's Healthy Campus initiative will be the basis of the new agreement, following the launch of the project in May.

It aims to help universities provide additional access to healthy choices while promoting physical activity.

Last month, the University of Rio Verde in Goiás, Brazil, became the 50th university to sign-up to the scheme.

An online meeting to discuss the way forward was led by FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond and Vincent Defourny, the director of the Geneva office of UNESCO.

An online meeting between both parties was held to discuss the way forward ©FISU

Members of staff from different departments of both organisations were also present, with the key focus the development of an activity plan to strengthen the relationship between the two organisations and work towards common goals.

FISU said it shares targets which are a part of UNESCO's 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

"The development of a common strategy within the scope of the mission of each organisation, with a plan of activities and common indicators, is also an objective, among various others," the organisation said.

"The next two months will be for working in partnership to define the mentioned activity plan with the definition of objectives and expected impact on the campuses' communities which, consequently, is expected to positively affect society in general."