U SPORTS has announced the application process for the second Peter Watts Memorial Grant for prospective Canadian university journalism students.

The C$3,000 (£1,700/$2,300/€1,900) annual grant was established last January for a period of six years following the death of Watts in 2019.

Each year, it is given to a student entering their first year of studies in a journalism, media or communications programme at a Canadian university.

This year, the application process is set to start on March 15 and will run until August 15.

Prospective students need to include a copy of their resume, a short essay on the importance of studying journalism, and an article, interview or media clip they have produced.

A selection committee will review all applications, with a selection announcement to be made at a later date.

Proof of university acceptance and admittance will be required.

Peter Watts was known for his lifelong support for Canadian student-athletes ©U SPORTS

Watts was known for his work at CBC and TSN, alongside his lifelong support for Canadian student-athletes.

He was a driving force behind the Queen’s University radio station CFRC, while also managing the Gaels football and hockey teams.

Later in his career, Watts served as a media relations consultant for the Lieutenant Governor Athletic Awards in Calgary, which honoured the U SPORTS Athletes of the Year.

The inaugural Peter Watts Memorial Grant was awarded to Matt Johnson, who began his studies at the Ryerson School of Journalism in September.

"I'm super thankful for the gratitude of the Watts family and Peter's legacy, which was instrumental in me attending Ryerson," Johnson said.

"It was a great honour to receive and I'm excited for Peter's legacy to live on, as another student gets set to benefit greatly from the Watts' generosity."