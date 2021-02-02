The image and landscape masterplan for next year's Asian Games in Hangzhou has been released by organisers.

The masterplan specifies how images including emblems, the slogan, mascots, sport pictograms will be used in and out of the venues and in the city landscape.

These images will help characterise the competition venues, the Asian Games Village, official hotels and elements of the torch relay at what will be the 19th Asian Games.

Themed "a poem of the East and a window of China," the masterplan is described as a "toolbox" for visual images, public art design and night scenes design and adheres to the principles of "guidance, selectivity and restraint".

It will be applied in a variety of scenarios including competition venues, the Asian Games village, official hotels, and Asian Games-designated transportation vehicles.

Hangzhou 2022 has released its masterplan of how images and icons will be used to theme the 19th Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022

"The toolbox combines Hangzhou's features and smartness, and encompasses not only static but also dynamic designs," said Cheng Zhaohui, who is mainly responsible for the project at Hangzhou 2022, which is due to be held between September 10 and 25.

According to Guo Jinyong, who was in charge of night scenes design, the lighting of the venues and some landscape buildings of the city will be from the colour scheme of the Games.

Virtual reality will also be part of the design with a view to enabling people to access live competition information.

"It is a demonstration of the culture of the Asian Games and of the host city Hangzhou, and contributes to creating a poetic and smart city landscape and making the venues vigorous," Cheng added.

Cheng also noted that although it took almost five months to finalise the masterplan, it is subject to refinement in the future as the toolbox is "open," adding that the masterplan will be applied step by step in the city before presenting the world its final look in 2022.