World Taekwondo held its first Extraordinary Council meeting of 2021 and discussed the safe return of competition this year.

Two of the biggest events in the taekwondo calendar - the Olympic Games and World Taekwondo Championships - are scheduled to take place this year.

The Council heard World Taekwondo is still planning as if the Games will take place, despite recent speculation about the ability to stage the event against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, and aims to hold the final two qualification events for Asia and Europe by May.

The Olympics were postponed from last year due to the global health crisis and are now scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, with the Paralympics due to follow from August 24 to September 5.

Para-taekwondo is set to make its debut on the Paralympic programme at Tokyo 2020.

The new dates for the World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi in China were confirmed, with competition set to run from October 12 to 18 before the World Para Taekwondo Championships on October 21 and 22.

Competition had been moved from May following the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

The World Taekwondo Council is set to meet on October 10, with a General Assembly and Opening Ceremony on October 11.

In total, there are 72 taekwondo events planned for this year.

These include 15 World Taekwondo events, 10 taekwondo competitions at multi-sport events, and 38 World Taekwondo recognised contests.

The World Taekwondo Council discussed preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©World Taekwondo

A number of events will take place for the first time this year, including the World Taekwondo Women’s Open Championships, World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge, World Taekwondo Urban Championships and Super Talent Show.

"Restarting our competitions is a priority - for our athletes, for our fans and for the future of our sport," said World Taekwondo President Choue Chung-won.

"However, we have to make sure that we have robust plans in place to ensure that our events can be held safely.

"This is something we have been working on carefully as it should not be rushed and must be guided by expert advice.

"Stakeholder safety is our priority and I would like to thank the host cities and organisers for their preparation to ensure the health of our athletes and officials at their events.

"We have many excellent events planned for this year from the biggest events - the Olympic and Paralympic Games and World Championships - to a number of new exciting and innovative competitions.

"We look forward to a great year of taekwondo."

There was also a presentation on governance during the Council meeting.

A hybrid Extraordinary Council meeting in Seoul in South Korea has been proposed from April 22 to 24, should quarantine measures be relaxed by that time.

If the COVID-19 situation does not improve, the next Extraordinary Council meeting will take place virtually on April 21.