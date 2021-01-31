United World Wrestling has announced financial support for smaller nations and developing countries to help their athletes attend upcoming qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The technical assistance was announced by UWW's development department.

The governing body said financial support will help cover the costs of the international travel and accommodation for athletes to participate in the qualifiers.

A maximum of two athletes and one coach nation will be accepted.

The UWW says applications must be lodged by member federations to the development department via its official UWW email address.

Nations will have until February 19 to apply for assistance to compete at the European Olympic qualifier, which will take place in Hungarian capital Budapest from March 18 to 21.

A March 3 deadline has been set for support to the African and Oceania qualifier.

The event is due to take place at El Jadida in Morocco from April 2 to 4.

Deadlines of March 10 and April 7 have been set for applications to the Asian and World Olympic qualifying events, respectively.

The Asian qualifier is scheduled for April 9 to 11 in Almaty in Kazakhstan, while the World Olympic qualifier is due to be held at Sofia in Bulgaria from May 6 to 9.

Nations have been set deadlines to apply for financial support to attend the events ©Getty Images

"Due to the impact of the COVID pandemic, many federations are facing financial difficulties to support their athletes attending competitions," said Nenad Lalovic, UWW President.

"We know that it is crucial for these athletes to be able to attend these qualifiers, as these competitions are the only pathway for them to qualify for the Olympic Games, to have a chance to achieve their dreams.

"We have been investing more than 50 per cent of our annual income in supporting various wrestling development programs and projects worldwide, and athletes continuously remain the focus of our work."

UWW says a total of 1,255 athletes and coaches benefited from 200 development activities run by the governing body during the 2017 to 2020 Olympic cycle.

The development activities were supported by Olympic Solidarity, the Continental Councils and UWW partners.