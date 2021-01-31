Mobile operator TIM has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) until the end of the year that will support Team Brazil’s preparation for and participation in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The company will also support the Youth Games - the main youth competition in Brazil, whose next edition is scheduled for November 2021 in Aracaju - and various actions of the Transforma programme, which takes the Olympic values to students and educators in schools and social projects throughout the country.

Seven athletes have been named as brand ambassadors for Tokyo 2020.

This group will comprise Kahena Kunze and Martine Grael, Rio 2016 gold medallists in the 49erFX sailing, Rio 2016 canoeing silver medallists Isaquías Queiroz and Erlon de Souza, leading beach volleyball duo Ana Patrícia Silva Ramos and Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbosa Silva and taekwondo fighter Ícaro Miguel.

These athletes will feature in the operator's campaigns and social media content, inviting everyone to "imagine the possibilities" of winning and growing through sport.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee has signed a partnership with mobile operator TIM for the rest of the year to support athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Games ©COB

"TIM's arrival in the Brazilian Olympic Movement is a source of great pride and emphasizes the importance of sport values for society and brands," said COB president Paulo Wanderley Teixeira.

"We want to make the connection between TIM and COB a milestone in our Olympic history."

TIM's chief revenue officer, Alberto Griselli, added: "We have a legacy of support for sport in Brazil.

"We even maintained and renewed our sponsorships in the pandemic, understanding the delicate moment for clubs and federations and seeking to support a safe recovery."

The partnership between TIM and COB is in effect until December 31 and the company has not disclosed the amount of financial backing.

At the Youth Games, which are scheduled to bring together more than 4,500 athletes aged 15 to 17 years and another 2,000 professionals, TIM's brand will be present in the arenas and uniforms of Transforma Ambassadors.

For the Transforma programme, there will be the logo's exhibition on the teaching platform, videos, and other materials.

Brazil won a record 19 medals- seven of them gold - at the home Olympics in 2016.