Roman Repilov earned his second successive men's singles title at the Luge World Championships after triumphing in Königssee.

The Russian successfully held off the challenge of Felix Loch, who has already clinched the men's World Cup title with dominant performances all season.

Repilov finished in 1min 37.810sec, with Germany's Loch just behind in 1:37.872.

Austria's David Gleirscher recorded a time of 1:38.027 to finish third for the second consecutive event at the German venue.

"I am incredibly happy about the second World Championship medal, and that in two days," Gleirscher said.

Competition also took place in the doubles event, won by German pair Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken in 1:39.931.

German pair Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken triumphed in the doubles event at the Luge World Championships ©FIL

Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, winners of yesterday's sprint, took silver after clocking 1:40.086.

Latvia's Andris Šics and Juris Šics clinched another world medal after a silver in the sprint, earning bronze in 1:40.591.

Competition is set to conclude tomorrow with two runs in the women's event and the team relay competition.

The World Championships had been due to take place in Calgary and Vancouver in Canada, but the event was moved to Germany because of the COVID-19 pandemic.