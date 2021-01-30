Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami earned a third consecutive super-G win at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Organisers yesterday announced a super-G competition would replace the planned downhill event due to weather and slope conditions at the German venue.

The change presented Gut-Behrami with an opportunity to extend her advantage at the top of the super-G World Cup standings.

The Swiss star triumphed in impressive style, storming to victory in a time of 1min 15.70sec.

Norway’s Kajsa Vickhoff Lie finished second, 0.68 off the pace of the winner.

Marie-Michele Gagnon was the only other skier less than one second off Gut-Behrami’s time, with the Canadian ending 0.93 down to round off the podium.

Lara Gut-Behrami enjoys a comfortable lead in the super-G World Cup standings ©Getty Images

Italian star Sofia Goggia missed out on a top three finish as she completed the course exactly one second slower than Gut-Behrami.

A third win in four super-G races sees Gut-Behrami extend her lead on the discipline’s World Cup standings on 345 points, with team-mate Corrine Suter second on 205.

Gut-Behrami could take a step closer to winning the super-G World Cup title for the third time in her career with a second race planned tomorrow.

She has also closed the gap to Slovakia's Petra Vlhová in the overall World Cup standings, where she lies second on 847.

Vlhová remains top of the leaderboard on 909.