The ice-making trials have been completed at the National Speed Skating Oval and National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, prior to next year’s Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The National Speed Skating Oval is one of the key venues constructed for the Games.

Known as the "Ice Ribbon", the venue is scheduled to host speed skating competition at next year’s Games.

The 12,000-capacity venue was completed in December.

According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office has confirmed an ice-making trial has been completed.

Officially called the National Speed Skating Oval, the venue features an outer facade of more than 3,000 pieces of glass.

Its unique ribbon design is said to resemble the trails of skaters, with a number of tube-shaped lights adorning the walls.

Inside, the ice surface is 12,000 square metres, which makes it the largest speed skating venue in Asia.

Organisers say the regular power supply of the venues will be provided by 100 per cent renewable energy, with carbon dioxide used as the refrigerant for making ice.

Ice making has also been completed at the National Indoor Stadium, which is due to host ice hockey competition at the Games.

The 18,000 capacity venue hosted gymnastics, trampoline and handball events during the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are currently scheduled for February 4 to 20 2022, and are due to be followed by the Paralympics, set for March 4 to 13.