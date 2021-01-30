British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) has launched a five kilometre challenge for students to take part in while living under restrictive measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Named "The Great BUCS Run", the challenge encourages students to complete a five kilometre run every Wednesday, the day British university students traditionally play sport.

Participants can then upload their times to the BUCS Play mobile app and help their institution top the overall leaderboard.

They will also be in with a chance of winning two £50 vouchers for sportswear company Nike.

The challenge will run throughout February, giving students four chances to take part.

Hey Gryphons!

Let’s get involved in the #bucschallenges - run a 5K every Wednesday or cycle 250km across the month of Feb 🏃🚴🏼

Upload your stats to the BUCS Play app and get Leeds to the top of the leaderboard 💪🏼 #OneBigGryphon 💚 https://t.co/7J7qu34b1d — Leeds_Sport (@Leeds_Sport) January 28, 2021

BUCS is also set to launch the "RIDE February" challenge from Monday (February 1).

Competitors who complete a 250km cycle during the month will receive a £50 voucher for cycling apparel company Le Col.

Leaderboards for The Great BUCS Run and RIDE February will be released on social media regularly.

The French University Sports Federation has organised a similar challenge during the global health crisis.

U-RUN Challenge participants have been encouraged to run as often and as far as possible until the deadline of February 14.