Flock clinches skeleton title after second place at IBSF World Cup in Innsbruck

Janine Flock clinched the overall women's skeleton title after finishing second at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Innsbruck.

Elena Nikitina of Russia was the victor as the skeleton World Cup season concluded in the Austrian city, triumphing with a total time of 1 min 47.73 secs.

Flock had taken second in 1:48.12, while Kimberley Bos of The Netherlands was third in 1:48.37.

Second place was enough to see Flock top the women's skeleton standings with 1695 points.

The Austrian was followed by Tina Hermann of Germany on 1515 and Bos on 1326.

It was Flock's second World Cup title, with the 31-year-old last winning in 2015.

Russia's European champion Alexander Tretiakov won the men's skeleton race in Innsbruck ©IBSF

Martins Dukurs of Latvia earned his 10th men's skeleton World Cup title, despite not competing in Innsbruck.

Russia's European champion Alexander Tretiakov was the victor in his absence with a time of 1:45.59.

Britain's Craig Thompson celebrated his first ever World Cup podium finish after coming second in 1:45.82, while Samuel Maier of Austria was third in 1:45.86.

Dukurs led the overall standings with 1456 points, with his brother Tomass third on 1226.

Alexander Gassner of Germany achieved 1396 points to finish in between the two siblings.