A Swiss expert on the global pandemic, Dr Daniel Koch, has been appointed by UEFA to oversee the safe running of this summer’s postponed European Championship.

Koch, the former head of communicable diseases at Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health, will act as medical advisor to UEFA Euro 2020 - due to take place from June 11 to July 11 this year - on all matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will guide the 12 host countries on maximising fan attendance while minimising health risks, as UEFA insists it still plans to stage the tournament across the continent.

Last year, Koch won widespread respect from the Swiss public for his regular and reassuring explanations on how best to combat the first wave of coronavirus infections.

"Dr Koch has vast experience in the field of public health and communicable diseases," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, welcoming the announcement.

"His expertise will be invaluable in helping UEFA, host associations and host cities to navigate a path to maximising spectator attendance at EURO 2020 this summer."

Daniel Koch is the former head of communicable diseases at Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health ©UEFA

“I am delighted to join UEFA as a medical advisor for Euro 2020," said Koch.

"I am very optimistic that by working closely together with all partners involved we will find the best solutions to host the tournament this summer in a safe manner for everyone involved, and hopefully for as many fans as possible."

The pandemic had prompted organisers to consider the safety benefits of holding the European Championship in one country and last week, FC Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed Čeferin was "thinking about" staging this year's European Championship in one nation.

But on Wednesday (January 27), UEFA reiterated its original commitment to holding Euro 2020 across 12 European cities, according to the schedule agreed last summer.

A UEFA release added: "However, due to fast-changing infection rates and the ongoing COVID-19 immunisation programmes, final decisions on plans to accommodate fans inside EURO stadiums are only expected in early April."

London is due to host the semi-finals and final, with Munich, Rome, St Petersburg and Baku set to stage quarter-finals as well as group-stage clashes.

Copenhagen, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Dublin, Bilbao, Glasgow and Budapest are the other venues, staging group-stage and last-16 encounters.