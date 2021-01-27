IOC to hold virtual Session in March after plans to stage it in Athens scrapped

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will be re-elected remotely in March after the organisation confirmed it would hold its Session virtually instead of in Athens.

The IOC has shifted the Session, which had been scheduled to take place in the Greek capital from March 10 to 12, to a virtual format because of the travel restrictions and other measures imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Athens is set to be awarded the hosting rights for the IOC Session in 2025 - where Bach's replacement as President is due to be elected - following the decision to abandon plans to hold this year's gathering of the membership in-person in the city.

Bach said the proposal to stage the 2025 event in Athens would be put to the virtual Session, set to remain on the same dates of March 10 to 12.

The March meeting will be the second consecutive IOC Session to be staged remotely.

The last Session, held in July, was also held virtually because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The IOC Executive Board has decided to propose Athens as the venue for the 2025 IOC Session ©IOC

Bach is the only candidate in the Presidential election due to be held as part of the Session, and will be given a second term at the helm of the IOC, most likely by acclamation.

The German lawyer, the ninth IOC President, will finish his term in 2025 and will begin his last four-year stint at the helm of the organisation after the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics close on August 8.

He was confirmed as the only candidate - as expected - by the IOC in December.

The 66-year-old Olympic gold medallist in fencing became an IOC member at the age of 37 and served in numerous high-ranking roles, including a total of 11 years as a vice-president, before his elevation to the top job.

Bach was elected to succeed Jacques Rogge as IOC President at the Session in Buenos Aires in 2013 after triumphing in the second round of voting.

Bach has faced several challenges during his Presidency, notably the Russian doping scandal and the first postponement of an Olympic Games.

The IOC President has insisted Tokyo 2020 will open as planned on July 23, despite the surge in coronavirus cases across the world.