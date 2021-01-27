Salla, which claims to be the coldest town in Finland, has launched a parody bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, as part of efforts to raise awareness of global warming.

The town, where temperatures regularly fall to around -50 degrees Celsius (-58 degrees Fahrenheit) says it is making the "crazy bid" as it wants to spread the "serious message" about the consequences of global warming.

On its website Save Salla, it says: "We have created this bid to raise attention about the climate emergency.

"Salla is changing. The whole planet is changing. Not in a good way."

The Save Salla campaign has created a humorous video describing itself as a "2032 Summer Games candidate city" featuring some of the town's residents talking about their hopes for warmth arriving.

Later in the video, a runner carrying the Olympic Torch is seen running through the snow with the message "heat is coming."

The video features beach volleyball and mountain biking in the snow, while the town's Mayor Erkki Parkkinen also features.



Speaking at a media conference where the video was unveiled Parkkinen said: "Our intention here is clear: we want to keep Salla as it is, and our winters cold and full of snow.

"So, there was this crazy idea: to host the Summer Games in one of the coldest towns on the planet.

"If we stand back and do nothing, letting global warming prevail, we will lose our identity, and the town we love - as well as many others around the world - will cease to exist as we know it.

"If Salla is the best place to host the Games in 2032 it means the temperature didn't stop rising."

As part of its parody bid Salla 2032 features a mascot called Kesa, which translates as summer in Finnish.

Other features of its parody bid include a bid book and a store with Salla 2032 and Save Salla merchandise, such as hats, mugs and scarves.

Various cities and countries have expressed a more serious interest in hosting the 2032 Olympics, including Queensland in Australia, Indonesia, India, Chengdu and Chongqing in China, Rhine-Ruhr in Germany and Qatar.