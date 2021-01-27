Volleyball Nations League to be held in a bubble in 2021

The 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is to be held according to a bubble concept to preserve the original format and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

All 16 men's and 16 women's teams will play in one country, undergoing frequent COVID-19 testing and not leaving the secure environment, under proposals approved by the VNL Council during a meeting yesterday.

Round-robin group matches and the finals will all be hosted in one venue, keeping the original VNL format intact.

The bubble concept was developed in consultation with the VNL's main stakeholders, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) said.

The FIVB is now set to advance negotiations with interested organisers.

Russia are the reigning men's VNL champions ©Getty Images

Volleyball's global governing body hopes to announce a host and match schedule in February.

The 2020 edition of the VNL was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turin in Italy and Nanjing in China had been due to stage the men's and women's finals respectively, with the FIVB stating at the time of cancellation that the two countries were set to be retained as host nations for the 2021 finals, but this has now changed.

FIVB President Ary Graça said in May 2020 that it would have been "irresponsible" for the worldwide body and organisers to go ahead with the event amid the global health crisis.

The VNL was first staged in 2018, and pool matches have been played across the lobe in previous years.

Russia are the current men's champions, with the United States reigning women's champions.