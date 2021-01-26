The Welsh Government has announced a funding package for spectator sports in the country heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of £17.7 million ($24.2 million/€20 million) will be handed to sports such as football and rugby, who rely on crowds for their income, according to the South Wales Argus.

This will provide financial support through the remainder of the winter period to ensure the sports are ready for the new seasons in September later this year.

Other sports to benefit include cricket, ice hockey, rugby league, netball and horse racing.

The package aims to help the short-to-medium term survival of sports organisations and clubs who have been impacted by the the stoppage of their sports, which have had to be played behind closed doors due to restrictions on spectators.

Rugby, the most popular sport in Wales, has been hit hard by spectator restrictions ©Getty Images

"While restrictions on supporters at events have been vital in stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives, there can be no doubt that they have created real hardships for many sports clubs, many of whom receive a significant proportion of their income through spectator attendance," said deputy minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Dafydd Elis-Thomas.

"Sport is an important sector of our economy and has a positive impact on our mental and physical well-being.

"Sporting events provide important shared experiences, have often been a welcome distraction during the pandemic and will be a vital player in our recovery and healing after the crisis.

"I know this money will provide some stability to those sports worst affected by the loss of revenue during the pandemic, helping to bridge the financial gap until spectators are able to return safely."

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans confirmed the Government were committed to helping sports during the pandemic, noting that since the start of the crisis.

Evans said the Welsh Government had given more than £40 million ($54.7 million/€45 million) in funding to sports clubs.