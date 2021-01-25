The Glasgow Events Board has approved the development of a feasibility study, with the city eyeing a bid to host the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships.

It follows on from the city's hosting of the European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2019 at the Emirates Arena.

Later this year, a recommendation will be made on whether Glasgow should launch a bid, according to the Glasgow Times.

"Hosting the World Indoor Athletics Championships in 2024 would build on Glasgow's success in hosting the European Indoor Athletics Championships in 2019, the European Championships in 2018 and the Commonwealth Games in 2014 as well as UEFA's Euro 2020 matches this summer and the Cycling World Championships in 2023," said a spokesman for Glasgow Life.

Glasgow Life is a charitable organisation which operates culture and sport in the city on behalf of the Glasgow City Council.

Glasgow hosted the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships ©Getty Images

The bidding process is set to start in March this year, with applications required to be submitted by October 1.

World Athletics are expected to make a decision in December.

The next edition of the World Indoor Championships was due to take place in Nanjing in China in March 2020, but was postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will now follow the 2022 World Indoor Championships, set to take place in 2022 in Belgrade in Serbia.

In 1990, Glasgow also hosted the European Athletics Indoor Championships at its former indoor venue Kelvin Hall, which was in use for the sport until the opening of the Emirates Arena.