Switzerland’s Fanny Smith made history at Idre Fjäll in Sweden today as she earned a record 27th win in the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Cross World Cup.

Smith had tied with Ophélie David’s record of 26 victories through an opening win at the Swedish resort on Wednesday (January 20).

Today’s win was also the 28-year-old’s fifth of the season, giving her a significant lead at the top of the FIS Ski Cross World Cup standings.

"When I began racing, Ophélie was my idol and my inspiration, then she became my friend," Smith said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

"It’s a great honour to be able to share this achievement with her, the queen of our sport."

Smith, who dominated today’s final run from start to finish, won a world title in 2013, while David of France won a world title in 2007.

The 28-year-old Swiss skier was also the bronze medallist at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

"I am happy and really tired," Smith told the FIS website after her latest win.

"I couldn’t see from the middle of the course because my goggles were frozen with ice and in every heat I had to clean my glasses.

"But I am really happy that I did it again today, because it is the toughest race that we have in the season."

Second place went to the French athlete who had won the previous day’s racing, Alizée Baron, when Smith had had to settle for third place.

That position today was occupied by Canada’s world champion Marielle Thompson.

In the men’s racing, Canada’s Reece Howden further extended his lead at the top of the overall World Cup standings with a second consecutive victory.

Howden, 22, who was followed home by Switzerland’s Ryan Regez and Jonas Lenherr, commented: "I wanted to do well today too, but I definitely didn’t put too much pressure on myself, as I did yesterday.

"But in this final heat I got out in front, because I had a good chance and I just went for it and I just skied as fast as I could today and it worked out.

"I am so happy, this is unbelievable!"

Smith now has a total of 585 points ahead of Thompson, who is on 378, and Howden has a total of 470, with Regez in second spot on 341.

With leads of more than 100 points, this means that no matter what happens, Smith and Howden will still be World Cup leaders after the next competition in Feldberg in Germany next week.

Smith has won the overall World Cup twice before, while Howden is a Youth Olympic Games champion.