Axelsen and Marín earn second successive BWF World Tour titles at Toyota Thailand Open

Viktor Axelsen and Carolina Marín earned their second successive Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour titles after triumphing in the respective men's and women's singles events at the Toyota Thailand Open.

Fourth seed Axelsen sealed his second consecutive title after comfortably defeating fellow Dane Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-11, 21-7 at Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Vittinghus had made the tournament from a reserve list and had to reschedule his flight home as he did not expect to make the final.

The women's final was a rematch of the gold-medal match at the Yonex Thailand Open, with Spain's Marín up against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

Marín was the winner once again, overcoming the top seed 21-19, 21-17.

Both Axelsen and reigning Olympic champion Marín were the victors at the Yonex Thailand Open earlier this month.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen beat compatriot Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the men's Toyota Thailand Open final ©BWF

"I’m really happy, to win two titles in two weeks is amazing," Marín said.

"I said to myself and to my team that when we finish 2020 I want to be a like a new player with a new mindset, more focused on the game.

"I wanted to keep improving my game.

"We have two big goals for this year - the Olympics and the World Championships, so it’s going to be an important year.

"And to start with two victories in two weeks is unbelievable."

Both the Yonex and Toyota Thailand Open events were part of three back-to-back tournaments in Bangkok.

The BWF World Tour Finals is next and is scheduled to run from Wednesday (January 27) to Sunday (January 31).