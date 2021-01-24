Dayana Yastremska will remain in quarantine in Melbourne with no possibility of playing in the Australian Open after her appeal against a provisional suspension was rejected by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The world number 29 was provisionally suspended at the start of the month after banned substance mesterolone was found in an out-of-competition sample.

The Ukrainian travelled to Australia despite the suspension and was on one of the three planes where positive COVID-19 cases were later identified.

Yastremska is among the 72 players forced into a two-week period of strict quarantine.

The 20-year-old will be unable to compete once out of isolation following the decision from the ITF.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has organised a tournament for the remaining female players in strict quarantine to give them some playing time ahead of the Australian Open.

The event will be staged alongside five other warm-up tournaments, including two WTA 500 events, two Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) 250 events and the ATP Cup.

Among the players in strict quarantine include former Australian Open champions, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Angelique Kerber of Germany, and Canada's 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who is currently in Adelaide for an exhibition event, believed the players under the toughest rules were at a "huge disadvantage" ahead of the Grand Slam.

They are unable to hit the tennis courts for two weeks, while those unaffected are allowed out of their rooms for five hours a day to train under the original quarantine protocol.

João Sousa has withdrawn from the Australian Open after a positive COVID-19 test ©Getty Images

The Australian Open has also continued to be impacted by players testing positive for coronavirus.

Portugal’s João Sousa, who has not missed a Grand Slam main draw since 2013, has withdrawn from the men's competition due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Sousa has since tested negative and is not displaying symptoms but would not be ready for the tournament in time due to the mandatory two-week quarantine period upon arrival in Australia.

Former world number one Sir Andy Murray was another to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently nine active cases of COVID-19 among players and support staff in quarantine in Australia after one case was reclassified today.

Three non-playing people who have tested positive are thought to have the highly-contagious United Kingdom strain of the virus.

The Australian Open is scheduled to run from February 8 to 21 after it was postponed by three weeks to allow for the period of quarantine after players arrive in the country.

Calls have been made for the tournament to be pushed back again, but organisers have stressed the competition will start as planned.