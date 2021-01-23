A strong end to the year has ensured that International Olympic Committee (IOC) sponsor Intel has made it through a turbulent and unpredictable 2020 in reasonable fettle.

The California-based computer chip manufacturer has published results putting final-quarter revenues significantly higher than expected at $20 billion (£14.6 billion/€16.4 billion).

This helped push annual revenue to a record $77.9 billion (£57 billion/€64 billion).

Full-year net income was down fractionally from the 2019 level at $20.9 billion (£15.25 billion/€17.1 billion).

Bob Swan, the Santa Clara company's departing chief executive, said Intel was in "a strong strategic and financial position" as employees prepare to welcome a new boss.

Departing Intel chief executive Bob Swan said the company was in a strong position as he prepares to leave the role ©Getty Images

As previously reported, Pat Gelsinger, the 59-year-old chief executive of an infrastructure software group called VMware, is to take up the reins on February 15.

A long-time former Intel insider, Gelsinger is seen as a bona fide tech specialist, whereas Swan’s chief expertise was viewed as finance.

Intel’s membership of The Olympic Partner worldwide sponsorship programme, which currently lasts until 2024, was announced in 2017.

The group’s Olympic involvement is said to focus primarily on 5G, content-development platforms, artificial-intelligence platforms and drones.