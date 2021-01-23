Olympic champion Sofia Goggia continued her superb run of form in the downhill event as she recorded a fourth straight Alpine Skiing World Cup victory in Crans-Montana.

The Italian secured back-to-back wins at the Swiss venue and extended her record of consecutive World Cup triumphs by recording a time of 1min 27.75sec.

Goggia, who became the first Italian woman to win three World Cup downhill events in a row with her victory yesterday, finished 0.27sec clear of Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami.

Elena Curtoni of Italy did enough for third after completing the course in 1:28.35.

The reigning Olympic champion has won four World Cup downhill events in a row ©Getty Images

Slovakia's Petra Vlhová extended her lead at the top of the overall World Cup standings after she finished fourth.

Vlhová has 861 points, with Switzerland's Michelle Gisin second on 741 and Goggia third on 654.

Goggia, the world super-G silver medallist who earned gold at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, is one of only five women to win at four straight downhill races on the World Cup circuit.

The 28-year-old is also on course for her first downhill crystal globe since 2018 as she has established a 195-point advantage over American Breezy Johnson on the overall standings.

The event in Crans-Montana is set to conclude with a super-G tomorrow.