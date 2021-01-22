The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is set to elect a new chairperson of its Athletes' Council during the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The IPC has opened the nomination process for the six available places on the Council, including the position which will be vacated by outgoing chair Chelsey Gotell.

Canadian Para swimmer Gotell is ineligible to stand for another term, but the other five, including vice-chair and three-time Paralympic champion Kurt Fearnley, can be nominated to serve on the Council for another four years.

Britain's Dame Sarah Storey, Elvira Stinissen of The Netherlands, Turkey's Gizem Girismen and American Monica Bascio are the other athletes whose terms are due to expire.

They are able to stand again, providing they are nominated by their respective National Paralympic Committees (NPCs).

The IPC has set a nomination deadline of April 2.

The elections were scheduled to take place during Tokyo 2020 last year, but were postponed after the Games were delayed to 2021.

The IPC Athletes' Council vote is due to take place during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

"I’m proud of the progress that the IPC Athletes' Council has achieved over the last five years in increasing its presence and voice within the IPC and the wider Paralympic Movement," said Gotell.

"We’ve established and are now in the implementation phase of the first ever IPC Athletes’ Council strategy and are keen to ensure that the momentum we’ve built continues, as we transition six of our members out for new voices, perspectives and leadership.

"We are looking to recruit experienced athlete representatives who are passionate and knowledgeable about the Paralympic Movement, and who have time to commit to being a fully engaged and present member of the IPC Athletes’ Council.

"We have an important role to play.

"Building athlete leaders is at the core of everything the IPC Athletes’ Council does.

"When we look long-term, athletes who have strong leadership, communication and governance skills will be more inclined to become community leaders, business leaders, Governing Board members and hopefully future presidents of the IPC, NPCs, International Federations, and International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled.

"At the end of the day, a key role of the IPC Athletes’ Council is about leaving a meaningful imprint on the movement that will benefit anyone who follows."

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are due to be held from August 24 to September 5.

The IPC today insisted the Games will take place as planned following reports the Olympics and Paralympics will be cancelled.