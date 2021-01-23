The International University Sports Federation (FISU) Healthy Campus initiative has accepted its 50th institution - the University of Rio Verde in Goiás in Brazil.

Healthy Campus was officially launched in May and seeks to help universities provide additional access to healthy choices and promote physical activity.

The FISU Healthy Campus digital platform allows universities to track and improve student and staff well-being, as well as offering guidelines and tools for implementation.

"For University of Rio Verde, participating in the FISU Healthy Campus Programme represents the achievement of a very important stage of our commitment; of constant institutional development, always providing the best to our academic community," said rector Alberto Barella.

"We are convinced that FISU, through this fantastic world-class programme, will provide us with access to exchange experiences and international integration, guiding us and providing models of excellence in university sports and in well-being."

University of Rio Verde rector Alberto Barella was pleased to join a "fantastic world-class programme" ©FISU

The University of Rio Verde is one of three Brazilian institutions to have recently joined the programme, following Universidade Paulista in São Paulo and Centro Universitário Mario Pontes Jucá in Maceió.

"We spent the last few months of 2020 working on the dissemination and information about the FISU Healthy Campus programme among Brazilian universities and are pleased to start 2021 by welcoming three universities into the programme," added Luciano Cabral, the President of the Brazilian University Sports Confederation (CBDU) and FISU vice-president.

"We believe that Healthy Campus is one of the main platforms for the further development of university sports in the world through FISU.

"These Brazilian universities have demonstrated their commitment to promoting health and sustainability in their respective campuses."

According to FISU's director of university relations and Healthy Campus Fernando Parente, there have been more than 200 meetings regarding the project and more universities are expected to sign up in the near future.

The Healthy Campus initiative was created in collaboration with 30 experts in student health.

Its network will allow universities to share knowledge, expertise, and best practices in areas including fitness, mental health, nutrition, disease prevention, environment, sustainability and social responsibility.