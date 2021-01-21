The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee is set to move into a new headquarters in Saint-Denis.

Members of the Organising Committee will move into two floors of the Pulse building on Monday (January 25).

They had previously been located in offices on Boulevard Haussmann.

The Pulse building is located in Saint-Denis in Seine-Saint-Denis, a region considered to be one of the poorest in France but set to be the location of the Paris 2024 Athletes' Village and Olympic Aquatic Centre.

Paris 2024 claim the new headquarters, built with a wooden structure and thermally insulated with recycled textiles, align with their environmental and social ambitions.

Furniture is made from recycled materials and a minimum of 80 per cent of food provided is fresh produce, with herbs provided from a garden on the roof.

The new Paris 2024 Organising Committee headquarters has a herb garden on the roof ©Twitter

Recruitment for roles such as receptionists and maintenance workers are set to be carried out in the local area.

There are currently 400 members of the Organising Committee, but this is expected to increase to 3,000 by the time the Olympics are scheduled to take place - July 26 to August 11 2024.

The Paralympics are then scheduled to follow from August 28 to September 8.

The coronavirus pandemic has not delayed preparations for the Games, organisers have insisted, although it has led to some cost-cutting moves.

There has also been a move for the Organising Committee of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games recently, with the team relocating to the Allianz Tower in the Italian city last month.