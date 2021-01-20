FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy to take place in hybrid format

This year's International University Sports Federation (FISU) Volunteer Leaders Academy is to take place both online and onsite.

The introductory session is set to be held online from June 19 to 20.

Selected participants from around the world will be introduced to FISU, its leadership, events and activities.

A main session is then scheduled to be held in Kazan in Russia from September 8 to 14.

The FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy trains future Student Ambassadors, who will go on to help National and Continental University Sports Federations plan and implement projects and activities.

The ambassadors are expected to play an important role in the running of International Day of University Sport on September 20.

The FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy trains future Student Ambassadors ©FISU

Participants must be university students between the ages of 18 to 25 and must be nominated by FISU member federations.

Candidates can be nominated from February 8 onwards.

Depending on the COVID-19 pandemic, both parts of the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy may have to be held online.

In that scenario, the Organising Committee say they will continue to work with the member federations, participants, and speakers in order to organise both parts of the event to a high standard.

Last year's edition, which produced 129 new FISU Student Ambassadors, was held entirely online due to the global health crisis.