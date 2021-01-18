The Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) has dampened its medal expectations at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BNOC previously set a target of four medals but this has now been lowered to three in response to the disruption caused by the global health crisis, according to a report by Mmegi Online.

Many sporting events across the world have been impacted by COVID-19, with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games notably postponed to 2021 following the outbreak of the virus.

Moses Moruisi, first vice-president of the BNOC, said Botswana’s preparations had also been hit by the pandemic.

"Preparations started then stopped due to lockdown, started again and another lockdown so they are starting again," said Moruisi.

"These stoppages mean coming up with new plans all the time.

"There are some qualifiers that were planned for last year but were cancelled."

When asked which sports the BNOC expected to medal in, Moruisi said they had high hopes for athletics.

Nijel Amos, a silver medallist in the men's 800 metres at London 2012, will hope to win another medal for his country at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"We could say boxing could also deliver but they have been going through a rough patch in recent years," said Moruisi.

"Even though they already have an athlete who has qualified, we are yet to see how it goes."

Botswana equalled its highest squad size at Rio 2016 with 12 – the same number of competitors it sent to Beijing 2008.

So far only five athletes from Botswana have qualified for Tokyo 2020 including athletes Nijel Amos, Galefele Moroko, Amantle Montsho, Christine Botlogetswe and boxer Keamogetse Kenosi.

Amos remains the only athlete from the country to win an Olympic medal having secured silver in the men's 800 metres at London 2012.

Mmegi Online understands cyclist Bakang Ebudilwe, taekwondo athlete Karabo Kula and weightlifter Magdelene Moyengwa are in line for Olympic wild cards.

Wedu Motswetla, acting chief executive of the BNOC, said Botswana had received three slots from the International Olympic Committee.

"The athletes have to compete for these slots with other athletes from the 204 countries," Motswetla added.

Taekwondo coach Gladys Njoroge said he was delighted an athlete from his sport was in the running to secure a wild card.

"It is a sign of greater things to come," said Njoroge.

"A significant meaning in Africa mostly in Southern Africa where the sport is still struggling in terms of getting results at international level in both men and women athletes."