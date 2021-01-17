India's six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom has joined the national training camp as part of her preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Kom, who won bronze at London 2012, is set to start training at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary in Karnataka tomorrow.

The Indian star failed to book a spot at the Rio 2016 Games but sealed her place at Tokyo 2020 at the Asian Olympic qualifying event in Amman in Jordan last March.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kom has been away from the ring for a long time and had avoided training camps until now.

"Things are much better now, and the vaccine coming was good news," Kom, set to compete in the flyweight division at Tokyo 2020, told the Hindustan Times.

"I had a discussion with my husband and coach and felt it was time to go out there and train.

"I had to take this step because if I don't do proper training for another month, I will be late in my preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and won't be able to achieve my dream."

On this day of 24th November, India's pride Mary Kom created record by winning her 6th title at the World Boxing Championship! pic.twitter.com/VjcyteLD5I — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 24, 2020

The boxing national camp started on December 26 2020 and its set to run until February 18.

Indian boxing's high performance director Santiago Nieva and women's chief coach Raffelle Bergamasco are at the camp with 52 boxers, 22 of which are women.

Kom took precautions against COVID-19, but then contracted dengue, a fever caused by mosquito bites, in November.

She had a fever for a week and was unable to speak for a few days.

Since then, the 38-year-old has been getting back into shape with the help of her coach and a physio and strength and conditioning expert.

"I am still recovering and I am now at 80-90 per cent [fitness], but the rhythm is coming back," she added.

"I will start slowly, I don't want to push myself immediately otherwise, there will be chances of injury.

"I will see how the body takes the strain and step up accordingly."

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8 this year, having been postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.