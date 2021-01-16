Outgoing CNOSF President Masseglia hopes to remain of service to Paris 2024

French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President Denis Masseglia says he will remain of service if required for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as he prepares to leave his post later this year.

Masseglia is due to step down as CNOSF President in June, after three terms in office.

Masseglia, whose sport is rowing, has been in post since 2009, having succeeded the former water polo player Henri Sérandour.

The 73-year-old will not seek a fourth term after reaching the age limit.

Masseglia was among the key officials involved in Paris’ successful bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

He told FrancsJeux that he would remain of service for the Games if required in the years ahead.

"I participated in obtaining them, the CNOSF has played a major role in this adventure, from the very beginning," said Masseglia.

"But I don't care what happens next.

"I may not be a volunteer, but if I have to play a role at the Paris 2024 Games, it will be to be of service and to be useful.

"I have one quality, and that is adaptability.

"I will adapt."

Denis Masseglia was among the key officials involved in Paris' successful bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Masseglia highlighted the establishment of the National Sports Agency (ANS) among the key achievements of his tenure.

The ANS was launched in 2019, with the body governing French sport in the hope it can boost performances at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Masseglia praised recent measures to encourage young people to participate in sport, such as providing financial support to under 16’s to register in sports clubs.

"The President of the Republic sent a strong message on the occasion of the meeting of more than two hours held last November by videoconference," Masseglia told FrancsJeux.

"The creation of the passport would be a flagship measure within the framework of the legacy of Paris 2024.

"It is hoped that it will be set up and it will be able to continue.

"The sedentary lifestyle of young French people can become a time bomb for society.

"It is a public and moral health issue.

"Things are progressing, but I admit that they are moving less quickly than we had imagined."

Masseglia also stressed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on federations and clubs would be a key challenge for sport to overcome in 2021.