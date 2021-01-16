Squash Federation of Africa President Hany Hamouda has died at the age of 64 after contracting COVID-19.

Hamouda had spent a week in intensive care after contracting the virus, before dying yesterday (January 15).

The Egyptian official will be buried today.

World Squash Federation (WSF) President Zena Wooldridge was among the officials to pay tribute to Hamouda.

"Hany’s death leaves behind a huge void in the squash community, in which he was greatly respected and loved for his friendship, integrity and generosity," Wooldridge said.

"Hany served WSF and his region with distinction.

"The contributions he has made to squash in Africa and Egypt in particular will live on forever.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, who must be heartbroken."

The Egyptian Squash Federation said Hamouda carried the Egyptian flag high and proud all over the world, with the official having served the sport for 40 years.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Hany Hamouda, who sadly passed away earlier today at the age of 64 after contracting COVID-19 ❤️



Our deepest sympathies go out to Hany's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/kVwRTGdTXu — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) January 15, 2021

He served as a member of the Egyptian Squash Federation Board since 2008, later becoming the organisation’s vice-president.

Hamouda became President of the Squash Federation of Africa in 2013 and was a member of the WSF Executive Committee.

The Professional Squash Association has also offered a tribute.

"We were all very sad to hear of Hany’s passing," said Alex Gough, PSA chief executive.

"Hany played a big part in the growth of squash both in Egypt and the Africa region and his presence in the sport will be sorely missed.

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family from everyone here at the PSA."

Hany leaves behind his wife, Dr. Manal Elhakim, and two daughters, Alia and Gayda.