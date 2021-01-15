UEFA has confirmed nine candidates are standing to secure places on the organisation’s Executive Committee during its Congress on April 20, along with nominations for European spots on the FIFA Council.

Eight candidates will be elected to the UEFA Executive Committee at the Congress, scheduled to take place in Montreux in Switzerland.

Former Poland star Zbigniew Boniek, head of the Polish Football Association, is among the candidates seeking re-election.

England’s David Gill, Germany’s Rainer Koch, Sweden’s Karl-Erik Nilsson and Turkey’s Servet Yardimci are also targeting another term.

Belgium’s Mehdi Bayat, Russia’s Alexander Dyukov, Italy’s Gabriele Gravina and Just Spee of The Netherlands - the heads of their respective Football Associations - complete the list of candidates.

UEFA said each of the candidates have passed an eligibility check carried out by its Governance and Compliance Committee.

The eight officials elected will serve four-year terms.

UEFA also confirmed three candidates will stand for the FIFA vice-president's position reserved for the four British associations.

The position became vacant in November after the resignation of Greg Clarke, following his departure as England’s Football Association chairman.

Three candidates are seeking to complete Greg Clarke's term as FIFA vice-president ©Getty Images

Clarke stepped down after a series of controversial comments made in a Parliamentary Select Committee meeting.

Clarke used the term "coloured footballers" and cited "different career interests" as a reason for there being "a lot more South Asians than there are Afro-Caribbeans" in the FA's information technology department.

He also described being gay as a "life choice".

Northern Ireland’s David Martin, Scotland’s Michael Mulraney and Kieran O’Connor of Wales are seeking to replace Clarke and serve the final two years of his term.

The FIFA Council position reserved for a European woman will be contested by incumbent Evelina Christillin of Italy and former Wales captain Laura McAllister.

Romanian Football Association President Razvan Burleanu and German Football Association vice-president Peter Peters are among two new candidates for the FIFA Council.

The duo are set to succeed outgoing European Council members Alexey Sorokin of Russia and Portugal’s Fernando Gomes.

Cyprus’ Georgios Koumas and Montenegro’s Dejan Savicevic will be re-elected to their positions.