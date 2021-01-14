A FIFA report into Yves Jean-Bart has described the banned President of the Haitian Football Federation (FHF) as a "disgrace" in a damning verdict where it says that "the pain and suffering" he caused victims "cannot be fully comprehended."

Jean-Bart was banned from football for life in November after being found guilty of having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors.

In its 45 page report FIFA’s Ethics Committee described Jean-Bart’s behaviour as "inexcusable."

In its verdict FIFA said: "While claiming that he was developing Haitian football, in particular women’s competitions and teams, Mr Jean-Bart did the exact opposite - he abused his position in order to satisfy his personal attitude of domination over the most fragile people, destroying the careers and lives of young promising female players."

FIFA’s Ethics Committee concluded that Jean-Bart committed the offences over a period of several years (at least between 2014 and 2020) and said that "several aspects of the case were of an unprecedented gravity."

The report went on that: "Sexual harassment/assault and abusive conduct was repeated and, in fact, part of a systematic treatment to which female players were subjected at the {national training} centre, whose objective was to train and prepare the future generations of Haitian footballers.

"Instead, it was transformed into an environment of fear and mistreatment."

Players at Haiti's national training centre were subjected to repeated sexual harassment, assault and abusive conduct by Jean-Bart according to a FIFA report ©Getty Images

Jean-Bart has led the FHF for the past two decades, with the report finding that during his tenure he threatened young women with expulsion from the complex and committed numerous criminal acts.

The report also detailed how players that rejected his advances were intimidated or had their development at the centre held back.

As well as being banned from football for life, Jean-Bart was also hit with a fine of CHF 1,000,000 (£825,000/$1 million/€925,000).

Jean-Bart has the option of appealing the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and following the release of the FIFA report his spokesman Evan Nierman told DW: "Repeating false and salacious allegations to foreign journalists and a bureaucratic committee within FIFA does not make them true.

"Because judicial systems and courts of law rely on facts and proof rather than politically motivated rumours, Dr Jean-Bart believes he will be cleared of wrongdoing when his case is examined before the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

The full verdict can be accessed here.