French goalball player wants to attract new fans in build-up to Paris 2024

French goalball player Audrey Pierron is hoping the sport grows in popularity in the lead-up to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Pierron believes the French team can attract new goalball fans and interest in the sport in the years before Paris 2024.

"If we are lucky enough to be on the goalball field in 2024, it is first and foremost the culmination of a human adventure and sport that has been going on for a few years now," she said.

"It is a common honour to wear the jersey of the France team.

"We are proud to be the pioneers and to participate in highlighting goalball in France on this wonderful occasion that are the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024."

Goalball is among the sports set to feature at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris ©Getty Images

Pierron is targeting victory at the postponed Goalball European Championships B in Lahti in Finland in June as part of her ambition to qualify for the 2022 World Championship in China.

France - eighth at the last B tournament, held in Poland in 2018 - are among the nations set to compete at the event, pushed back from this month to June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"For me, the European Division B Championship is a step to take to go to Division A and why not the World Championship in 2022, which would be a very good preparation for Paris 2024," Pierron said.

Goalball's place on the Paris 2024 programme was confirmed by the International Paralympic Committee in January 2019.