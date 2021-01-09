Tommy Lasorda, who led the United States to their only Olympic baseball gold medal, has died at the age of 93.

Lasorda, who coached the American team which won the baseball title at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Fullerton, California.

The Hall of Famer had been hospitalised between November 8 and January 5.

He had previously battled health problems, suffering heart attacks in 1996 and 2012 - the first of which ended his managerial career.

Lasorda is the only manager to have won the Olympic Games and the Major League Baseball World Series.

He led the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series crowns, in 1981 and 1988, before he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997 and served various roles with the team after his retirement.

"So sad to hear of the passing of my true friend Tom Lasorda," said World Baseball Softball Confederation President Riccardo Fraccari.

"A great baseball man with a warm heart and a great mind.

"His journey to win gold as the manager of the US at Sydney 2000 is one of the great Olympic inspirational stories.

"My sincere condolence to the Lasorda family."



