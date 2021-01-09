Jary can stand for CAF Executive Committee post despite NOC banning official

Tunisian Football Federation President Wadie Jary, a candidate for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee, has been banned for four years by the country’s National Olympic Committee.

A statement issued by the Tunisian National Olympic Committee said Jary had "breached national and international Olympic ethics codes".

A complaint had been brought against Jary by club side CS Chebba, relegated from Tunisia’s top division last season.

The club’s President had criticised Jary last year on Facebook, leading to the club being fined.

A refusal to pay the fine and club registration for the 2020-2021 season led to the Tunisian Football Federation relegating the team.

Comments made by Jary on television in October to Channel 19 reportedly contributed to his four-year ban by the Tunisian National Olympic Committee.

Jary has denied this is the case.

"I don't know in any capacity, personally accused of inciting violence against the President of the Association," Jary wrote on Facebook.

"The executive office of the Olympic Committee decided to suspend my Olympic sports activity for 4 years.

"This decision has no legal effect on my Presidency of the University nor any relationship or activity related to football nationally or internationally with FIFA or CAF.

"We assure you that we have received two correspondence from the International Federation and the African Football Federation on 23 November 2020 and 8 December 2020, through which they assure that there is no trace and Legal repercussions on any possible decision by the Olympic Committee and its Committee of values at a different level of national and international football structures and that any possible decision will not be required nor will be taken into consideration.

"The Olympic Committee and its Committee of Values are not fully competent.

"Rest assured the chairman of the Olympic Committee that I have no intention of running for the Olympic Committee for the next 4 years.

"The Olympic Committee suspended my sporting activity: It seems that the official has administrative activity, and it is not a star that we are among the elite athletes who star in the upcoming Olympic Games."

The Tunisian National Olympic Committee has said it will forward complaints against Jary to the International Olympic Committee and FIFA.

It is unclear whether the ban will have any impact on his work as Tunisian Football Federation President.

Jary was this week cleared to stand for the CAF Executive Committee, with elections due to be held on March 12 in Rabat in Morocco.

Jary welcomed the decision to permit him to stand in the election.

He is one of 13 candidates cleared to seek CAF Executive Committee posts.

Augustin Senghor, President of the Senegalese Football Federation, and Jacques Anouma, former President of the Ivorian Football Federation were cleared to stand for the CAF Presidency.

Former President Ahmad was deemed ineligible, shortly after receiving a five-year ban for financial misconduct by the FIFA Ethics Committee.

South African billionaire and mining magnate Patrice Motsepe and Ahmed Yahya, President of the Mauritanian Football Federation, are also still in the running to replace Ahmad.

But the CAF said additional checks were required before confirming whether Motsepe and Yahya were fit to contest in the election