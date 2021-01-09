Organisers have announced that 55 projects will receive financial support from a new Paris 2024 heritage programme.

More than a thousand projects from across France submitted initiatives which showcased examples of sport being used as a tool for social impact.

Applications were considered by the National Sports Agency, Paris 2024, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee and the French Paralympic and Sports Committee with the projects selected for funding including sports clubs, federations, associations and communities.

Under the scheme entitled Impact 2024, the 55 projects will receive a share of €1.7 million (£1.53 million/$2.08 million).

Due to the large number of entries received for Impact 2024, organisers have extended the programme to support all initiatives that fall within the eligibility criteria and have a strong social impact.

This decision means a further 1024 projects will be selected by Impact 2024 organisers and included within the Heritage 2024 programme.

Following this first successful edition of Impact 2024, a second is due to be launched in the spring of 2021 so more projects can benefit from the scheme.

It is hoped that the scheme can be regularly repeated in the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics to continue to demonstrate that according to organisers "sport is a formidable lever for inclusion, sustainability and health."

"This first edition of the Impact 2024 call for projects is a success," said Marie Barsacq, impact and heritage director of the Organising Committee for Paris 2024.

"We are proud to have instilled synergies between thousands of actors, associations, clubs, federations and communities. Congratulations to the winners and selected!

"In the difficult period that sport is going through, it is even more important to promote everyday actors who offer much more than sport, but solutions to face the social, economic and environmental challenges of our society.

"Impact 2024 is a great lever for expressing the positive power of sport and making it grow. This will be our best legacy in 2024."