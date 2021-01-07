The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced marketing company Infront as the European media rights holder for the Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Infront is set to take over from the European Broadcasting Union who has managed the rights to the Paralympics since Sochi 2014 and is due to oversee this year's rescheduled Tokyo 2020.

The new agreement with Infront covers 51 European territories, excluding the United Kingdom, for Beijing 2022 and France for 2024.

It also includes a content creation element which is set to see Infront work alongside Paralympic sport stakeholders in between the Games.

The IPC believes this will maximise the storytelling potential of each event and provide athletes with broader exposure.

According to the IPC, Infront plans to replicate the broadcast success of the Paralympics in the UK, where Channel 4’s coverage of London 2012 notably reached more than two thirds of the population.

Rio 2016 is claimed to have built on this with the average audience share growing by 50 per cent during the event.

Infront, which is based in Zug in Switzerland, is part of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda.

The European Broadcasting Union has been managing the media rights for the Paralympics since Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

"The Paralympic Games provide a fantastic platform to showcase outstanding and inspirational human stories," said Philippe Blatter, President and chief executive of Infront.

"We believe in the transformational power of the Games to positively change perception of persons with disabilities.

"I am delighted that both the IPC and the Organising Committees of the Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 Games can see that Infront is the partner who will increase the reach and impact of the event."

This year's re-arranged Paralympics in Tokyo is due to be held from August 24 to September 5 after being postponed by one year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beijing 2022 is then scheduled to take place from March 4 to 13 next year, while Paris 2024 is planned for August 28 to September 8 in 2024.

"We are now one year in to arguably the most important decade yet for the Paralympic Movement, a decade whereby we want to unlock the potential of the Paralympic Games and do more to drive social inclusion for the world’s one billion persons with disabilities," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"Improving the broadcast offering and reach of the Paralympic Games is key for us and we were greatly impressed with Infront’s ambition and enthusiasm to work with the IPC and Organising Committees to further develop the Paralympic Games."