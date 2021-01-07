The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has launched its Anti-Doping Education and Learning platform (ADEL), with the improved programme expected to significantly advance anti-doping education.

The organisation said the ADEL is an improved version of the current Anti-Doping e-Learning platform, which was launched in January 2018.

The WADA says the upgraded platform will provide education and learning opportunities for the anti-doping community worldwide, including athletes, coaches, parents and medical professionals.

Anti-doping practitioners will also have access to learning opportunities to help them carry out their role and resources to support development of their anti-doping programmes.

"WADA recognises the power of education to its mission for doping-free sport," said Olivier Niggli, WADA director general.

"The launch of the new and improved ADEL is an important milestone.

"It demonstrates the Agency’s commitment to education and our intention to support the development of balanced anti-doping programmes that include education as a core function by Anti-Doping Organisations.

"ADEL directly supports the objectives of the new International Standard for Education (ISE), which took effect on 1 January 2021 and is a very significant advancement in anti-doping education policy.

"We are very proud of these accomplishments.

"They are the result of a collaborative effort that we have led with stakeholders over the past few years."

The WADA says the ADEL now includes new education programmes for international and national level athletes, athletes who are part of a registered testing pool, high performance coaches and parents of elite athletes.

The programmes are considered to complement the Tokyo 2020 Olympics course for athletes and coaches.

Published resources including the Athlete and Athlete Support Personnel Guides to the significant changes in the 2021 Code, the Athlete and Athlete Support Personnel Guide to the 2021 Prohibited List, as well as, all Code Implementation Support Program (CISP) resources.

This includes the recently published guidelines for education, therapeutic use exemptions and results management.

"Online education is one way to reach target audiences, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Amanda Hudson, WADA education director.

"The new ADEL will support the needs of the anti-doping community by providing education solutions for those responsible for the development of education programmes, as well as learning opportunities and technical resources for Anti-Doping Organisations to benefit from.

"WADA aims for ADEL to become the ‘go to’ place for Anti-Doping Organisations to access resources to support the development of their anti-doping programmes and the solutions they need to enable them to educate their communities."

The WADA says the platform has a modernised look and feel, while the ADEL is expected to provide new opportunities for the anti-doping community to access technical help on a range of topics.

The platform and the education content will be fully responsive to allow users to learn via a desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, with offline courses available via an app.

Personalised learning plans for roles, community learning and a helpdesk will also be available.

The platform can be accessed here