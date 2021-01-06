World number one doubles pair Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo have withdrawn from three upcoming Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournaments in Thailand after the latter player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indonesian duo announced they had pulled out of the events after Sukamuljo returned three positive coronavirus tests, the latest coming on December 31.

He first tested positive on December 20 after losing his sense of smell and taste and then entered into a period of self-isolation.

His team mates were not informed of the news in order to keep morale high in the run-up to competition.

"Thank you for your prayers and support, I hope I can recover quickly and be able to train again as before," said Sukamuljo.

"This is also a lesson for me to always be vigilant in future."

Gideon and Sukamuljo are now set to miss the Yonex Thailand Open from January 12 to 17 and the Toyota Thailand Open from January 19 to 24.

They will also not be able to compete at the the BWF World Tour Finals, currently scheduled for January 27 to 31 in Bangkok.

Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo said he hoped he could recover quickly after testing positive for COVID-19 three times ©Getty Images

Indonesian men doubles coach Herry Iman Pierngadi revealed Sukamuljo would not have competed at the tournaments even if his third test was negative.

"Even if he had tested negative, I wouldn’t have wanted him to compete at these three taxing tournaments," said Pierngadi.

"He wouldn’t have had enough time to prepare properly.

"Right now, his health is of utmost importance."

The three tournaments in Bangkok have been impacted by a number of other high-profile withdrawals, including the entirety of the Chinese team after they deemed it was unsafe to travel.

Japan also pulled out after world champion Kento Momota tested positive for COVID-19 following a mandatory test at Narita Airport in Tokyo.

Home favourite Nitchaon Jindapol is another withdrawal after she was injured in a training session.