The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) has appointed one of its Board members, Stephen Mudawarima, as the new chief executive and secretary general.

Mudawarima takes over from Anna Mguni, who has stepped down from the position after a nine-year reign.

Mudawarima has particular expertise in anti-doping and is a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency Education Technical Working Group-Global Learning Development Framework, as well as being a licensed doping control officer.

He has worked on assignments at the Rio 2016 Olympics, African Games and World Karate Federation tournaments in Britain and Japan.

Mudawarima said his first task was to review the ZOC's long-term development strategy to ensure the country produces more Olympians for future Games.

"Firstly we’ll be working on strategy reveal and move away from just celebrating qualification, but produce more podium-finish athletes," Mudawarima said.

"We need to start working on improving our athletes with the right minds and frame so that our sport can realise its full potential.

"There is no shortcut to success so our objective should be long-term.

"It is now imperative to nurture talent from an early age hence the need for national federations to put in place proper development structures.

"As ZOC our mandate is to fully support such initiatives for sport to grow."

Kirsty Coventry has won all but one of Zimbabwe's Olympic medals, including two golds ©Getty Images

In a statement announcing his appointment, the ZOC praised Mudawarima's experience as an administrator.

"In addition to his extensive Sports Admin and Anti-Doping experience, Stephen is also a trained ICT professional, holding Higher National Diploma in IT, and professional qualifications in Systems Audit, Risk and Governance", the ZOC statement read.

"Stephen held various management positions in a career spanning more than 13 years in Delta Beverages.

"Prior to joining Delta, he had worked for a number of Payments and Business Process Outsourcing service companies.

"Stephen has consulted for a big four Accounting firm and has worked as an Independent Professional Associate for a national trade development and promotion organisation."

Admire Masenda is the ZOC President.

Zimbabwe had its most successful Olympics at Beijing 2008, winning one gold and three silver medals.

Swimmer Kirsty Coventry - an International Olympic Committee member - won seven of Zimbabwe's eight all-time Olympic medals.