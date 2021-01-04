England defender Kieran Trippier's 10-week ban for breaching the Football Association's (FA) betting regulations has been put on hold by FIFA after an appeal.

Atletico Madrid, Trippier's domestic club, appealed the decision and lodged a request for the suspension to be suspended, which the FIFA Appeal Committee approved.

"Following the appeal and, specifically, the request for provisional measures lodged by the club Atletico Madrid, the FIFA Appeal Committee has approved to stay the extension of the suspension until the procedure is over before the committee," a FIFA spokesperson said.

Trippier was accused of seven breaches of English FA Rule E8(1)(b) - which relates to providing others with information that is later used to place a bet - but denied the charges.

He was found guilty of four of the charges following a personal hearing before an independent regulatory commission, with the remaining three dismissed.

Kieran Trippier scored against Croatia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals ©Getty Images

The offences are alleged to have taken place in July 2019, the month Trippier moved from Tottenham Hotspur in England to Atletico Madrid in Spain.

Trippier had been banned from "all football and football-related activity" from December 23 and fined £70,000 ($95,000/€77,000).

The right-back had been set to miss 11 La Liga matches and the first leg of Atleti's last-16 Champions League tie versus Chelsea, but would not have missed any international matches.

He was forced to sit out his club's 1-0 win over Getafe last week but is now able to play until the appeal process is over.

Trippier has been an integral part of Atletico Madrid's title challenge this season, playing every minute for the club in both the domestic league and UEFA Champions League until the suspension was announced.

The 30-year-old has played 25 times for England, scoring once against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals in 2018.