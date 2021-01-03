Paralympian Melissa Stockwell and University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens have been selected to serve on a Congressional commission which will examine the United States Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Stockwell and Mullens will be joined by former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels and former Defense Department inspector general Joe Schmitz.

The quartet were selected by outgoing Republican House of Representatives member Greg Walden.

"As we continue our work to ensure athletes have a safe, welcoming environment - and undertake serious reforms at the highest level of sport - I am pleased to announce my appointments to the Commission on the State of US Olympics and Paralympics," Walden said.

"After reviewing and considering numerous recommendations for many qualified candidates, I am confident these four individuals will provide valuable insight and expertise to ensure the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee lives up to the high standards expected of it.

"The United States should always lead the world by example, and athletics is no exception.

"I thank Governor Daniels, Ms. Stockwell, Mr. Mullens, and Mr. Schmitz for agreeing to serve."

Stockwell won a PT2 bronze medal in Para-triathlon at Rio 2016.

Mullens chairs a US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) sport economics working group on the subject of collegiate athletics.

Walden was able to select four representatives due to being the ranking member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce of the House of Representatives.

The chair of the Committee will also name four members of the Congressional commission.

The final eight representatives will be selected by the chair and ranking member of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation of the Senate.

Olympic sailor John Dane is among the 16 members of the Congressional panel ©Getty Images

Olympic gold medallist and former canoeist Norman Bellingham was last month reported as one of the members appointed to the panel.

Bellingham, a former chief executive of the United States Olympic Committee, was selected by Republican Doug Lamborn.

Lamborn has reportedly also selected athlete agent Peter Carlisle, while Senator Roger Wicker named London 2012 Olympic long jump champion Brittney Reese and Beijing 2008 Olympic sailor John Dane among his selections.

At least eight members of the commission must be current or former Olympic or Paralympic athletes.

The commission's main aim is to study matters related to US participation in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, including reviewing reform efforts from the USOPC.

The establishment of the commission was required as part of the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020.

The act became law after US President Donald Trump signed it in October.

The act grants Congress the power to remove members of the USOPC Board of Directors, and gives it the ability to decertify national governing bodies in the country if they fail to adhere to requirements.

The act requires the USOPC to give the US Center for SafeSport $20 million (£15.5 million/€17 million) in annual funding to do its work more effectively and establishes safeguards designed to protect amateur athletes from abuse from coaches and other officials within Olympic and Paralympic sports.

It could be viewed as Government interference in a National Olympic Committee, strictly prohibited by the International Olympic Committee.

The USOPC had initially expressed concern over the consequences for the organisation and the country's athletes if it were to come into law, but has since offered support to the legislation.

Many of the reforms outlined in the act have either been implemented or are in the process of being implemented by the USOPC, which came under fire following the sexual abuse scandal involving disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.